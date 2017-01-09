Stellar line up for IoD Northern Ireland’s 10th annual Women’s Leadership Conference

Vasiliki Petrou, Executive Vice President of Prestige Brands at Unilever, has been announced as the keynote speaker at the 10th IoD Women’s Leadership Conference.

Sponsored by leading law firm Arthur Cox, the Women’s Leadership Conference will focus on ‘the Power of Ten’ as the IoD celebrates the 10th anniversary of the event which attracts close to 400 business women and men each year.

As a visionary of future growth opportunities and the featured speaker at the event, which will take place in Titanic Belfast on 10th March 2017, Vasiliki will share with delegates her experience of managing complex networks of global brands and teams, of forecasting trends and of the skills required to bring big ideas and brands to life.

Speaking ahead of the Conference, Vasiliki said: “I am honoured to be speaking at the IoD’s 10th annual Women’s Leadership Conference.

“Highlighting and celebrating the knowledge, skillset and influence female business leaders have at present is hugely important to inspire future generations. This type of event facilitates not only that, but also empowers female leaders to push on and enjoy even more success.

“I hope delegates will enjoy hearing the experiences and challenges I have faced in my own career, some of which can hopefully be applied to their own working lives.”

Prior to joining Unilever, which last year acquired REN Skincare, Kate Somerville Skincare, Dermalogica and Murad, Vasiliki had more than 16 years’ experience at Procter & Gamble, where she was most recently responsible for Max Factor cosmetics.

Joining her at the Conference will be Louise Guido, Chief Executive Officer of ChangeCorp, a social enterprise that provides content solutions for mobile technology in emerging markets. Louise’s view of women in leadership roles is to just go for it – she has said “I always felt that since I couldn’t fall off the floor, I might as well try everything and throw spaghetti at the wall.”

Throughout the day delegates will take part in practical learning sessions, roundtable discussions and have numerous opportunities to network with business men and women from a wide range of industries.

Linda Brown, Director of the IoD NI, which is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary in the region, said: “Having Vasiliki Petrou on board as we celebrate our 10th Women’s Leadership Conference is fantastic and we are thoroughly looking forward to what will be a truly inspiring keynote speech.

“We are also delighted to welcome back Susan Hayes-Culleton to host the event and our ‘marketplace’ will provide delegates with the opportunity to engage with, and purchase from, successful organisations run by local women.

“Although the event will celebrate women in leadership, men are encouraged to attend and also take away key learnings to develop their leadership ‘toolkit’.

“To really celebrate our 10th Conference, we will be awarding one start-up business with a financial bursary to assist growth within the organisation. We will identify local companies which qualify for this process and these companies will pitch to delegates on the day who will vote for the winner.”

Catriona Gibson, Managing Partner of principal sponsor Arthur Cox, said: “Better directors will create better businesses and therefore a better economy – at Arthur Cox, we are strongly committed to our role in supporting this transformation.”

Catriona, who in 2016 became the first female to lead a top-tier Northern Ireland law firm, added: “We are delighted to continue our ongoing partnership with the Institute of Directors as lead sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Conference, particularly for the 10th anniversary of such a strong event, which always attracts leading businesspeople from the private and public sector.

“There are many examples throughout Northern Ireland of women successfully leading high-profile organisations, and they are inspiring the next generation of business leaders. We look forward to engaging with many of these business minds at the conference.”

In addition to principal sponsor Arthur Cox, the event is also being supported by Translink, Standard Utilities, KPMG, NIE Networks, Lexus and Belfast Metropolitan College.

For more information and to book a place at the Conference, visit iodni.com. The event is open to non-IoD members.

Category: Articles