Fleet Financial marks 20-year business milestone by raising thousands for Hope for Youth NI

Northern Ireland’s leading contract hire and vehicle management provider Fleet Financial has donated £31,000 to Hope for Youth NI as part of a major fundraising initiative.

The substantial sum raised was part of a range of initiatives launched by Fleet Financial in 2016 to celebrate two decades of business growth and success.

The funds raised will now be used to drive a range of new cross-community projects in disadvantaged areas which are focused on young people and are designed to foster teamwork, creativity and friendship-building across Northern Ireland.

Philip Miley, Sales and Marketing Director, Fleet Financial, said; “Hope for Youth is making a real difference to communities in Northern Ireland, creating new and ground-breaking opportunities for our young people to be creative and to work as a team to focus on goals which they can share.

“With the support of our colleagues, partners, customers and friends, we are thrilled that we can donate such a significant amount of money to a charity which is delivering such valuable and meaningful work at grassroots level across a range of targeted projects.”

During the last 20 years, Hope for Youth has raised over £1m to support cross-community projects for young people aged 11-18 in Northern Ireland regardless of their background.

The projects are focused on developing teamwork, creativity and personal life skills, especially within the arts, music and the great outdoors.

Noel Lamb, Chair of the charity’s Board of Trustees, said; “This is a hugely generous donation from Fleet Financial, which will enable and drive projects that will change and shape lives.

“Our projects provide unique opportunities for groups of young people from a range of backgrounds to get together with a shared goal, to collaborate and to enjoy working together in a fun and creative environment.

“Thanks to the support of Fleet Financial, we can embrace this diversity and in doing so create an enhanced Northern Ireland today and long into the future.”

Launched in February 1996, Fleet Financial has played a leading role in supporting businesses across the UK and Ireland and is officially Northern Ireland’s Best Fleet Provider following consecutive award wins at the Business Eye Fleet Awards for two consecutive years.

Fleet Financial is also the highest-ranking Northern Ireland fleet company in the UK’s official Top 50 list as compiled by industry bible Fleet News.

