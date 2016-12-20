What to consider before user research happens

When designing a website for your company or business, it’s important to keep the users of your site at the forefront of your design process. Your site is your online shop front and it’s important to make it easy for your customers to use and navigate.

Before you jump into the design process, you need to know what motivates your users, what their goals are and how they behave when on your site. This user research is a pivotal point in the process, but there are a few things you need to think about to ensure you get the most accurate and usable results.

Do you need quantitative or qualitative results?

To get data that gives you the whole picture when it comes to your users, you need to decide what type of research to conduct.

Quantitative research gives you a large amount of data to look through, that can help to give a better idea of overall trends and patterns. For example, in Google Analytics, the overall traffic would be a quantitative result, as it shows you the general increase or decrease of users visiting your website overall.

Qualitative results can help you drill down further into your quantitative data. This form of research can help you identify factors like what gender your users are, their age, location, what device they are searching from, what keywords they typed in to find your website etc.

To get the most in depth data, that will show you exactly how your users are behaving, it’s best to use a combination of both forms of research.

What are you specifically trying to find out?

Set goals as to what it is you’re trying to find out and how it will help in the design process. You may find that you need to use different research methods for each section of data you are trying to find. Some methods may take longer or be slightly more complicated to put into practice than others.

For example, finding out what device your users prefer will impact how you design the responsiveness of your site. If your users prefer mobile devices, you might want to focus more on the design of the mobile version of your site, or put in specific mobile only features.

Create a timeline

Your user research should be a constant process that builds and evolves over time. It’s important to keep up with changes in your user’s behaviour and shifting attitudes.

Creating a timeline of what research you do and when will help you feel a little less overwhelmed by the amount of data you need to collect. It will also help you focus better on the different aspects of research you need to conduct, and stop data from being lost or mixed up.

It can be tempting to jump straight into the fun of designing your new website, but to prevent any costly issues down the line, planning is essential. Planning your research carefully can help you organise your ideas better and it can make the research process more streamlined and cost effective. If all of this sounds too time consuming, why not look into hiring a UX design agency, like London based design agency USIO, to help you plan and conduct all of your user research. Hiring an external company can take away some of the strain and leave you and your employees free to continue work.

Category: Articles