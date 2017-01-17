Charles Hurst Bentley in pole position for charitable drive

Throughout December, Charles Hurst Bentley partnered with The Lord’s Taverners for their 2016 Christmas Campaign “Light Up Someone’s Christmas”, a major charitable initiative in support of Cedar Lodge School in North Belfast.

Educating children and young people with learning disabilities, Cedar Lodge was The Lord’s Taverners’ nominated beneficiary school for 2016 and benefitted from a new minibus and sensory room for pupils as part of their National Partnership with BT.

On Monday, 19 December, Charles Hurst Bentley welcomed teachers, staff, pupils and families of Cedar Lodge to the Boucher Road showroom where a Bentayga SUV was unveiled, filled with gifts kindly donated by Bentley customers, colleagues, clients and staff, together with a cheque for £1,620 that was raised at The Lord’s Taverners Christmas Lunch.

John Brankin, Head of Business at Charles Hurst Bentley said: “We are delighted to continue our support of the fantastic work and fundraising efforts of The Lord’s Taverners through our various joint events and initiatives during 2016.

“It was a joy and privilege to present the boot-full of fantastic gifts to the pupils and their families to enjoy over Christmas and beyond, in addition, £1,620 was raised at the recent Lord’s Taverners Christmas event in Belfast, which will allow the life-changing work of Cedar Lodge to continue.”

Lois Little, principal of Cedar Lodge School, said: “Words cannot express how important the support of organisations such as the Lord’s Taverners and companies like Charles Hurst is when it comes to maintaining, developing and supporting the work we do at the school.

“On behalf of the teaching body, the pupils and the wider community for which we are a vital resource, we would like to thank anyone and everyone who donated gifts or funds which provided some much needed light at this time of year for so many.”

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles