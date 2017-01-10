The Beginners Guide To Starting A Home Business

Although exciting and empowering, starting a home business can also be quite difficult and daunting. Matters aren’t helped by the fact that 96 per cent of businesses fail within 10 years, which could seriously affect your long-term financial stability.

For this reason, it makes total sense to have a coherent and comprehensive plan in place, which details everything from applying for a start-up loan to ordering office supplies like toner.

Your to-do list will no doubt be bigger than the following 10 points, but here is a brief beginners guide to starting a home business.

Think of an idea

If you are starting a new business then there is a strong chance you already have an idea. However, it will need developing to ensure it’s as strong as it possibly can be ahead of launch.

Conduct some research

You will then need to find out whether there is an opportunity in the market for your idea. Who would buy your products or services? What is the competition like? How you can differentiate yourself from others?

Create a business plan

The only way you will get funding from an investor or financial institution is to come up with a business plan. It doesn’t have to be overly complicated but must outline your objectives and motivations as well as details about how you will return a profit. Even if you’re not seeking investment, it’s well worth doing anyway.

Organise your finances

Starting a business with no capital is nigh-on impossible. Therefore, organise your finances and think of ways to generate funds, such as a business loan or grant, angel investment, or even a crowd funded campaign. Failing that, make sure you’ve a pot of personal savings to see you through those tricky first few months.

Choose your type of business

For various legal reasons, you need to choose your type of business and its structure. Individuals and entrepreneurs tend to be sole traders, but other options include limited companies and business partnerships. You can find out more about that here.

Name your business

Remember that there are rules about what you can name your business. For example, it can’t be similar to another registered name, contain a sensitive word, suggested a connection with government, or be offensive.

Create a conducive work environment

Working from home might seem like a luxury, but you should create an area that is conducive to getting things done. If possible, use a spare room and furnish it with office essentials like a desk, chair, computer, and supplies. Don’t be distracted by things such as the TV or a lovable pet!

Understanding your accounts

In order to manage your budget, keep an eye on rates, conduct business with others, and correctly submit tax returns, it is highly recommended to have some sort of accounting system. This can be done by yourself or with the help of a professional accountant.

Promote your brand

Thanks to today’s digitally connected world, promoting a small business has never been easier or cheaper. Despite the fact that several other brands are occupying the same space online, you can capitalise on tactics and techniques like social media, content marketing, and PPC advertising.

Start trading

Once you have ticked off every item on this list, you can start trading – prosperity and profit await!

