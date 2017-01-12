Action Renewables launches 2017 ‘Green’ Awards’

Celebrating innovation and a commitment to sustainable technologies, Action Renewables have launched its annual awards event – the Action Renewables Awards 2017, sponsored by Vayu Energy – at its new venue, the Irish Railway Gallery at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum.

As the flagship awards event for the renewables industry in Northern Ireland, Action Renewables and Vayu Energy are calling upon businesses, organisations and community groups who can demonstrate excellence in renewables practice to enter the awards.

With ten categories, including two new awards – Most Innovative Product/Energy Saving Device and Leading Female in the Energy Sector – the awards deadline is on 27th February at 5pm, with the awards luncheon taking place on 27th March 2017.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve seen the calibre and volume of entries grow year-on-year. From humble beginnings in 2009, the evolution of our awards reflects the advances within the renewables industry in Northern Ireland. We’ve awarded hundreds of companies, organisations and community groups for their commitment to excellence by utilising renewable technologies,” comments Michael Doran, Managing Director of Action Renewables.

Now in their ninth year, companies, organisations and community groups can choose to enter projects into one or more of the ten categories, which include Best Energy Saving SME, Best Community Energy Project and Most Environmentally Sustainable Construction Project.

Winners in 2016 included Queen’s University, Belfast; Bryson Energy, Green Energy Store Ltd and Ballylagan Organic Farm, with the Outstanding Award for Work in the Renewable Energy Sector being presented to Noel Rice, formerly of the NI Housing Executive.

Sponsoring the Action Renewables Awards for the third consecutive year, Peter Girvan from Vayu Energy, adds: “As Northern Ireland’s flagship event for the renewables sector, our support of the awards reflects Vayu Energy’s commitment to Northern Ireland in supplying businesses with 100% green electricity.

“Our company’s values place renewables at the heart of our business and there’s a natural fit in supporting the Action Renewables Awards, which honour companies and organisations who are delivering outstanding renewables projects locally within the past year. With a record number of categories and a new venue at the Ulster Transport and Folk Museum, we’re looking forward to an exciting event in 2017.”

An independent judging panel of local renewables experts, who collectively represent all aspects of the industry in Northern Ireland, will judge the awards in early March 2017. Judges include Dr Andy McCrea, Renewable Energy Consultant, Sam Knox, Invest NI, Jamie Delargy, Business Broadcaster and Andy Baird, Founder and Managing Director of Planet Solar.

Attending the awards luncheon will be guest speaker Dr. Nina Skorupska, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association. Nina recently received the accolade Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2016 New Year’s Honours List for services to renewables and equality in the energy industry.

The deadline for entry to the 2017 Action Renewables Awards is 5pm Monday 27th February 2017, with the awards luncheon taking place on Monday 27th March, 2017. To enter your business or organisation, download an entry pack at www.actionrenewables.co.uk/events

