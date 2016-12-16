63,000 Northern Ireland homes cannot receive decent broadband – OFCOM

The number of Northern Ireland properties unable to get a decent broadband connection has fallen by more than 40,000 over the past year, new research by Ofcom has found.

But 63,000 Northern Ireland homes and offices – or 8% of properties – remain unable to sign up for broadband speeds over 10 Mbit/s, the speed required to meet a typical household’s digital needs. This is down from 107,000, or 14%, last year.

The findings are part of Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2016 Northern Ireland report – an in-depth look at the state of the Northern Ireland’s telecoms and wireless networks. This year’s report shows good progress on the availability and take-up of communications services, which are crucial to people’s personal and working lives.

However, the report finds there is more to do – particularly in boosting mobile and broadband coverage, and improving the quality of service provided by telecoms companies.

For example, rural areas still lag behind on broadband. Around a quarter of properties (59,000) in rural Northern Ireland cannot receive a connection of over 10 Mbit/s, often because they are situated a long way from the telephone exchange or local street cabinet.

To help close this speed gap, Ofcom has today set out its technical advice for the Government on implementing its plans, announced in 2015, for universal broadband.

Today’s Connected Nations report also presents the current level of mobile coverage across the country. While the picture is improving, with 4G reaching more premises, coverage still falls short and Ofcom wants to see better coverage across the UK’s landmass.

So we have begun discussions with mobile operators to look at radical and ambitious solutions to deliver universal mobile coverage, to keep pace with consumers’ needs.

Jonathan Rose, Ofcom Northern Ireland Director, said: “Mobile and broadband coverage continued to grow this year, but too many people and businesses are still struggling for a good service. We think that is unacceptable.

“So we’re challenging mobile operators to go beyond built-up areas, and provide coverage across the UK’s countryside and transport networks. Today we’ve also provided technical advice to support the Government’s plans for universal, decent broadband.”

Achieving decent, universal broadband

The number of properties lacking access to decent broadband has fallen significantly in recent years, and is likely to fall further, given on-going investments by industry and Government.

But the universal service would ensure every home and small business in the country has the right to a decent, affordable broadband connection of 10 Mbit/s or above by the end of the current parliament.

Ofcom’s analysis shows that this speed is sufficient to meet the current needs of a typical household. The online activity of users who can access this speed is far less constrained than those who cannot.

However, households are likely to need greater speeds as new, data-hungry applications emerge. We will therefore monitor the universal service and recommend its minimum speed to rise when necessary.

The final design of the service will be decided by Government, and then implemented by Ofcom. We have today set out technical advice to inform the Government’s decisions on factors such as speed, eligibility, affordability and funding.

As part of this, we have scoped three potential scenarios – standard broadband offering

a 10 Mbit/s download speed; a more highly specified version of this service, including a 1Mbit/s upload speed; and a superfast broadband service.

Government has said its preference is for the universal service to be funded by industry. Under this model, the companies providing the universal service would recover any unfair cost burden from a fund paid into by a range of telecoms companies.

Ofcom has also considered the need for universal broadband to reach the most vulnerable customers, including those on low incomes. There could be a need for a social tariff to provide affordable broadband for these customers, as there is for landline telephones today.(4)

A third of homes are now ‘superfast’

The coverage and quality of broadband across the UK has increased significantly over the past year, the Connected Nations report finds.

The average download speed of a broadband service in Northern Ireland jumped by 21% in the last year, from 28 Mbit/s to 34 Mbit/s. This reflects not only better coverage, but also people choosing to pay for faster broadband packages.

Around a third of Northern Ireland homes (34%, or 254,000) have now chosen to take up superfast broadband – a download speed of 30 Mbit/s or more – up from 29% a year earlier.

Superfast broadband is now available to eight in ten Northern Ireland homes (83%), up from 77% last year. This has been driven by BT upgrading its network and on-going investment by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Superfast services are now available to 71% of small and medium sized enterprises or SMEs – up from 66% in 2015.

4G mobile spreading fast

Mobile coverage has also improved in the last year. Six in ten premises (64%) can now receive an indoor 4G signal from all networks, up from just 37% last year, as operators continue to roll out faster mobile broadband.

Ofcom rules mean that O2 must deliver a mobile data service to 95% of premises in Northern Ireland by the end of next year, and other operators are expected to follow in order to remain competitive.

Mobile phone users increasingly need coverage everywhere, so Ofcom is examining how regulation can help make that happen, and has called on network operators to go beyond current targets by exploring options for reaching areas without premises – such as transport lines and remote locations.

International comparisons

Ofcom has also published its International Communications Market Report 2016, which compares communications services in 19 major countries.

Among these, the UK has the fifth best availability of broadband services offering 10 Mbit/s or above – ahead of almost all European countries, but behind Singapore, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands.

The UK also performs well on the availability of broadband connections involving fibre optic cables – such as fibre running to the street cabinet – ranking fifth behind the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

However, Ofcom remains concerned that the UK has very low coverage of ‘full fibre’ broadband, where cable and fibre lines connect directly to homes and offices. Here the UK ranks seventeenth out of 19 countries. To address this, Ofcom is requiring BT to allow other providers to use its infrastructure to build their own fibre networks, directly to premises.

The UK performs well on prices, ranking second – out of five major European countries, plus the USA – for the cheapest communication services. Low prices in the UK were largely driven by cheaper mobile phone services, particularly for tariffs that include a high data allowance.

Check your mobile and broadband today

People can check whether their mobile reception and home broadband connections are giving them the best service, using the new version of Ofcom’s app for smartphones and tablets, launched today.

The Ofcom Mobile and Broadband Checker now checks the performance of the user’s mobile reception, as well as their home broadband. If the app finds a problem with either, it will explain possible causes and provide practical troubleshooting advice.

The app also shows voice, 3G or 4G coverage from all major network operators, both indoors and outdoors, at any location in the UK – allowing people to compare which network offers the best service in places such as the home or office. Broadband availability and speed information is available using address-level data for the first time.

The app is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices from the Apple App Store or Google Play. It is also available as a web based version for desktop and laptop devices.

