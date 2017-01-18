5 Game-Changing SEO Tips for Travel Startups to Succeed in 2017

2016 was an interesting year for SEO. Google updated its Penguin algorithm and changed the way websites are penalized for using black hat link building techniques. The search giant also made it clear that it will favor mobile-friendly sites over those who aren’t compatible with mobile devices.

Now, all eyes are on 2017 and the trends that will dominate this upcoming year. To help provide a better understanding of the trends that will dominate the travel SEO landscape, here are five tips for travel startups to follow in 2017.

The Future Is Mobile

At the beginning of 2016, Google started the mobile-first indexing of the page. In other words, the search engine is now focusing primarily on indexing the mobile version of websites instead of their desktop versions.

The trend is expected to continue on 2017, as well, and the implications for your travel startup are major. Google will now determine based on the mobile version of your web pages how to rank your site in both mobile and desktop search results. If your travel website is not optimized for mobile, you will lose traffic and potential clients.

Use Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test tool to test if your pages are mobile-friendly. Additionally, run an extensive audit of your mobile site to ensure it looks and performs just as well as your desktop web page.

Audit Internal Links

A few months back, Google announced that Penguin had become an essential part of search engine rankings. The Penguin algorithm first came out in 2012 and completely changed the way Google evaluated links. After Penguin had been released, webmasters were forced to carefully analyze every link on their website, so that they wouldn’t get affected by the new algorithm. If a website was penalized, it couldn’t recover until Penguin was refreshed.

In 2016, Google turned Penguin into a more granular algorithm that updates in real-time. What that means is that websites that aren’t following link building best practices will suffer immediate consequences.

If you haven’t complied with the new algorithm already, you need to do it fast. Otherwise, your travel website will suffer severely in 2017. Run an audit of your internal links and look for spammy, broken, or redirected links.

If you want to make sure that you are running a proper audit and your website if perfectly optimized, Apollo.Agency, a search marketing company specialized in travel and adventure businesses can help you. Check them out to see what they can do for you.

Multimedia Optimization

One of the biggest mistakes small business owners do is assuming that content = words. In 2017, content is going to move beyond the written words and towards new formats. To keep up with the changes, make sure that your travel website includes quality blog posts and articles, but also infographics, video content, podcasts, live streams, webinars, eBooks, SlideShare presentations, and so on.

Test and Improve Page Speed

Not only that page speed is an important ranking signal, but it’s also one of Google’s top priorities for 2017. Studies have shown that visitors bounce off a page if it takes more than three seconds to load. Use Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool to test your web pages’ load time and see if they are in accordance with Google’s requirements.

Pay More Attention to Reviews

Nearly 88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. In fact, they matter so much that they can change customer behavior. Not only that businesses with multiple positive reviews outperform their competitors in Local SEO rankings, but they also sell more services/products.

If you want to grow your travel startup in 2017, make a habit of asking clients to review your services, travel packages, and so on.

2017 may bring other exciting trends that will change the landscape of travel SEO. Regardless, you need to keep pace with the updates to make sure your travel startup will thrive.

