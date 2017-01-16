2017 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland open for entries

Pictured launching the 2017 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland are (from left): Kevin Caldwell, Electric Ireland, Gillian McKee, Business in the Community; and Chris James, Fujitsu.

This year’s Responsible Business Awards which showcase the social value and societal impact of best-in-class sustainability practices in Northern Ireland, has been launched by Business in the Community (BITC), with support of some of Northern Ireland’s best performing responsible businesses.

Leading information and communication technology (ICT) company, Fujitsu – winner of the Responsible Business of the Year title in 2015 – has been a long-time supporter of the Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland and will once more sponsor the Marketplace Leadership Award. This category recognises the products and services that help influence positive customer behaviour and encourage more sustainable lifestyles.

Speaking about the awards, Chris James, Fujitsu’s Director of Delivery said: A Responsible Business Award is a prestigious accolade to receive. It celebrates the real life benefits that come from taking practical actions to address social and environmental issues – from transforming communities to creating inclusive workplaces. At Fujitsu, we value businesses that adopt innovative thinking to meet evolving consumer needs in a responsible and sustainable way. As such, we are delighted to sponsor the Marketplace Leadership Award which will shine a light on those encouraging responsible behaviour – both within their own business and with their customers.”

Applications for the 2017 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland can be made online at www.bitcni.org.uk/awards and the winners will be revealed at a glittering gala dinner at Belfast Waterfront Hall on Thursday 1 June 2017.

Category: Articles